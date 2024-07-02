Tim Weah to serve 2nd game of suspension in CONCACAF Nations League in November

CHICAGO (AP) — American winger Tim Weah will miss the first leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal in November to serve the second match of his two-game suspension for punching Panama’s Roderick Miller in the back of the head during the Copa America. Weah served the first game of the penalty on Monday, watching from the stands as the U.S. was eliminated with a 1-0 loss to Uruguay. The remainder of the suspension will be served in the Americans’ next competitive match, against a CONCACAF Nations League opponent to be determined.

