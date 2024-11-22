Tim Weah looking to make his mark against his father’s old team as Juventus plays Milan

MILAN (AP) — Tim Weah is again looking to score at the iconic San Siro, this time against the team his father starred for. Juventus visits AC Milan on Saturday and Weah is likely to be moved up front for the Bianconeri, in the absence of the team’s top goalscorer Dusan Vlahovic. His father, former FIFA Player of the Year George Weah, scored 58 goals and provided 36 assists in 147 matches for Milan. He could be at the stadium on Saturday to watch his son. Weah has scored three goals in the past four league matches and also netted for the United States on Monday.

