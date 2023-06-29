Tim Tichenor will be plate umpire for MLB’s All-Star Game at Seattle on July 11

NEW YORK (AP) — Todd Tichenor will be the home plate umpire and crew chief for the All-Star Game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on July 11. The 46-year-old Tichenor will be working the All-Star Game for the second time after umpiring in left field for the 2014 game in Minneapolis. Tichenor umpired his first big league game in 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2012. He worked the 2020 World Series and was promoted to crew chief this year. His crew includes five umpires working the All-Star Game for the first time: Quinn Wolcott, Tripp Gibson, Stu Scheurwater, Ryan Blakney and Ramon De Jesus.

