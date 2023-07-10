Tim Tebow will be part of ownership team bringing hockey to Lake Tahoe, ECHL says

STATELINE, Nevada (AP) — The ECHL says Tim Tebow will be part of an ownership group bringing an expansion hockey team to Lake Tahoe. The league, in conjunction with Zawyer Sports & Entertainment, said the team will begin play in the 2024-25 season. It doesn’t have a name yet. Tebow, the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL player, will partner with David Hodges, the CEO of Hodges Management Group LLC, in the venture. The team will play at the new Tahoe Blue Events Center and help expand the league’s western reach.

