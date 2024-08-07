Tim Ream leaves Fulham after 9 years and moves to MLS team Charlotte FC

LONDON (AP) — United States defender Tim Ream is leaving Fulham after nine years with the English club to join Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer. Fulham has announced the departure of Ream with the London team describing the 36-year-old center back as a “legend” and an “outstanding servant.” Ream made 312 appearances for Fulham but lost his place as a regular last season. Fulham says Ream requested to leave.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.