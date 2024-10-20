Tim O’Neal wins for the first time on the PGA Tour Champions and secures spot in season finale

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tim O’Neal is finally a winner against a field of Hall of Famers. O’Neal birdied two of his last three holes for a 65 and a two-shot victory in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. It’s the first victory on the PGA Tour Champions for O’Neal. He is best known for his heartache in Q-school that kept him from his pursuit of getting a PGA Tour card. O’Neal is among three players who moved into the top 54 in the Charles Schwab Cup and qualifying for the second postseason event next week. Ricardo Gonzalez shot 69 and was the runner-up.

