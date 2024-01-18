Tim Murphy ready to see ‘big wide world’ in retirement after 30 years as Harvard football coach

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard coach Tim Murphy is the winningest coach in Ivy League history. He collected his 10th Ivy League title this year, matching the conference record for a coach. Murphy’s wife, Martha, pointed out all of the round numbers recently and said, “It’s time to pack it in.” The 67-year-old Murphy decided to retire this week, ending three decades on the Crimson sideline. Athletic director Erin McDermott said the search for a replacement will focus on an educator-coach who “understands and really believes in the Ivy model.”

