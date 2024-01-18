Tim Murphy ready to see ‘big wide world’ in retirement after 30 years as Harvard football coach

By JIMMY GOLEN The Associated Press
FILE - Harvard football coach Tim Murphy smiles as his team celebrates beating Yale 37-6 to win the Ivy League title at the Yale Bowl in New Haven, Conn., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2007. Harvard coach Tim Murphy, the winningest coach in Ivy League history, announced his retirement Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, after 30 years at the school. (AP Photo/Bob Child, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bob Child]

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard coach Tim Murphy is the winningest coach in Ivy League history. He collected his 10th Ivy League title this year, matching the conference record for a coach. Murphy’s wife, Martha, pointed out all of the round numbers recently and said, “It’s time to pack it in.” The 67-year-old Murphy decided to retire this week, ending three decades on the Crimson sideline. Athletic director Erin McDermott said the search for a replacement will focus on an educator-coach who “understands and really believes in the Ivy model.”

