Tim Kleindienst stars in Gladbach’s 4-1 win over Bremen in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Tim Kleindienst starred in Borussia Mönchengladbach’s 4-1 win over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. Kleindienst was involved in every goal as Gladbach recovered from its German Cup defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt to ease some of the pressure on coach Gerardo Seoane after nine rounds of the league. Freiburg missed the chance to move third in a 0-0 draw against Mainz, which stretched its unbeaten away start to the league.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.