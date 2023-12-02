Tim Howard, Tisha Venturini-Hoch, Josh McKinney, Francisco Marcos elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Goalkeeper Tim Howard was elected to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame and will be inducted on May 4. Howard was on the ballot for the first time and received 46 of 48 votes from the player selection committee. Josh McKinney, captain of the U.S. seven-a-side Paralympic team, also was elected from the player ballot. Midfielder Tisha Venturini-Hoch was chosen from the veteran ballot and United Soccer Leagues founder Francisco Marcos was picked from the builder category.

