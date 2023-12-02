Tim Howard elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Goalkeeper Tim Howard has been elected to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame and will be inducted on May 4. Howard was on the ballot for the first time and received 46 of 48 votes from the player selection committee. The 52-year-old made 121 appearances with the U.S. national team from 2002-17 and was in goal at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. He spent 13 seasons in the English Premier League with Manchester United and Everton and was named Premier League goalkeeper of the year in 2004.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.