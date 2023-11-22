Tim Boyle ready to feel ‘dangerous’ in his first start at QB for Jets vs. Dolphins on Friday

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Tim Boyle looks back at his first three NFL starts two years ago and sees a different quarterback. That version of himself wasn’t nearly as mentally or physically prepared as he believes he is now while heading into his first start with the New York Jets on Friday against the Miami Dolphins. The 29-year-old Boyle says you have “to feel like you’re dangerous out there.” He’s stepping into the huddle in place of the benched Zach Wilson, who had started the past nine games for the injured Aaron Rodgers. It’ll be the first significant playing time for Boyle since he started three games for Detroit in 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.