Tim Boyle finishes game at QB for Dolphins after Tyler Huntley leaves with shoulder injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Miami Dolphins lost quarterback Tyler Huntley with an injury to his throwing shoulder Sunday and it’s unclear when he could return to the field. Following Miami’s latest loss, 16-10 at Indianapolis, coach Mike McDaniel said he had no immediate update on Huntley’s health. Tim Boyle replaced Huntley late in the third quarter and finished the game. Injuries have forced Miami into using four quarterbacks in its first six games. But the bigger question is whether the Dolphins activate starter Tua Tagovailoa from injured reserve Monday. Tagovailoa is recovering from his most recent concussion, suffered in Week 2 against Buffalo.

