Tim Anderson returns to White Sox lineup at second base

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson has returned to the Chicago White Sox lineup at a new position, starting at second base against Boston. Anderson left last weekend’s 4-3 victory at Seattle because of right shoulder soreness. The All-Star shortstop, who made his major league debut in 2016, was limited to one pinch-hitting appearance over the team’s next four games. Manager Pedro Grifol originally had rookie Zach Remillard at second for the opener of a three-game series against the Red Sox. But he changed his mind after conversations with Anderson and general manager Rick Hahn.

