Tim Anderson returns to Chicago with the Miami Marlins

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson is at peace with his rise and his fall with the Chicago White Sox. And he’s moving on with the Miami Marlins. Anderson is back in Chicago for the Marlins’ four-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. The two-time All-Star spent his first eight seasons in Chicago with the White Sox, but the team declined a $14 million option on the shortstop in November. He agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract with Miami in February. Anderson says he feels good, and he is in a “happy place.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.