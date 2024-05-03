Tight league title races play out across European soccer. Belgium aims for more epic last-day drama

GENEVA (AP) — The European club soccer season enters its final month with a series of tight title races for fans to savor. The Arsenal-Manchester City duel in England’s Premier League will get the most attention but away from the “big five” leagues traditional city rivalries are playing out in Scotland, Turkey and Portugal. The best drama might be found in Belgium for a second straight year when the last round of games is played May 26. The Belgian league has another three-team title race aiming to match the epic climax of last season which saw a trophy-carrying helicopter change direction.

