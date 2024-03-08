Tight end Hunter Henry returning to Patriots on 3-year deal, AP source says

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have taken a step toward securing some continuity at tight end, agreeing to terms on a new contract to retain pending free agent Hunter Henry. The 29-year-old intends to sign a three-year deal, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because new contracts can’t officially be signed until next week. Henry caught 42 passes for 419 yards and a team-high six touchdowns last season. He has 133 receptions for 1,531 yards and 17 touchdowns since arriving in New England in 2021.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.