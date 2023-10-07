Tight end Glascoe runs for two TDs, passes for another to lead LIU to first win of season

BROOKVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Owen Glascoe ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to help Long Island beat Sacred Heart 23-13 for the Sharks’ first win this season. Glascoe, a tight end, lined up in the backfield and took direct snaps on both of his touchdown runs of 6 and 2 yards. He threw 6 yards to Leak Bryant for another score. His second TD run came midway through the third quarter and gave the Sharks a 20-10 lead. Michael Coney added a 45-yard field goal for a 13-point lead. Glascoe completed his only pass, rushed seven times for 25 yards and had four receptions for 16 yards.

