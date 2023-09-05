Tight end Darren Waller has brought a new excitement to the New York Giants offense

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants offense may surprise people this season. Quarterback Daniel Jones is coming off a career season. Running back Saquon Barkley ran for 1,312 yards last season. But the big improvement for Brian Daboll’s group is the receivers, led by new tight end Darren Waller. The 6-foot-6 Waller acquired from Las Vegas in March has the potential to be a game changer. He can run like a wide receiver and has the size to be a major matchup problem for opponents. The first test will be Sunday at home against Dallas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.