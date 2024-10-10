Tigers starting Reese Olson against Guardians in Game 4 of ALDS, planning to pause pitching chaos

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch plans to start right-hander Reese Olson against Cleveland in Game 4 of the AL Division Series with a chance to advance and hopes to leave him on the mound for more than just an inning or two. Hinch has used what he calls pitching chaos by relying on relievers to pitch when it’s not Tarik Skubal’s turn to get the ball. Detroit had six pitchers combine for a shutout in a 3-0 win Tuesday, one game after Skubal pitched seven scoreless innings in a 3-0 victory. The Guardians are on brink of elimination.

