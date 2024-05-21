Tigers starter Olson leaves game against Royals after being struck by line drive

By MARC BOWMAN The Associated Press
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Reese Olson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Monday, May 20, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Detroit Tigers starter Reese Olson left Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals in the third inning with a right hip contusion after being struck by a line drive. Olson was stunned by Michael Massey’s sharp liner. The right-hander stood with his hands at his hips while catcher Jake Rogers retrieved the ball. After a few warmup pitches in front of Tigers training staff, manager A.J. Hinch removed Olson from the game with Detroit trailing 2-0. He threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing the two runs and five hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

