Tigers starter Olson leaves game against Royals after being struck by line drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Detroit Tigers starter Reese Olson left Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals in the third inning with a right hip contusion after being struck by a line drive. Olson was stunned by Michael Massey’s sharp liner. The right-hander stood with his hands at his hips while catcher Jake Rogers retrieved the ball. After a few warmup pitches in front of Tigers training staff, manager A.J. Hinch removed Olson from the game with Detroit trailing 2-0. He threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing the two runs and five hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.