Tigers starter Matthew Boyd departs with apparent injury after 15 pitches in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd departed with an apparent injury after throwing only 15 pitches against the Texas Rangers on Monday night. There was no immediate word on what the injury was, but Boyd left the mound with a trainer after several minutes consulting with him before manager A.J. Hinch took the ball away from the left-hander. Marcus Semien hit a leadoff homer for the Rangers before Boyd struck out Corey Seager and Josh Jung. Boyd then had a 2-0 count on Adolis Garcia. He got checked on after throwing a pitch over the head of catcher Jake Rogers.

