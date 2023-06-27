Tigers starter Matthew Boyd and reliever Will Vest leave early in Texas with discomfort

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd departed with left elbow discomfort after throwing only 15 pitches against the Texas Rangers on Monday night. Reliever Will Vest left an inning later with right knee discomfort. Boyd left the mound with a trainer after several minutes consulting with him. Manager A.J. Hinch took the ball away from the left-hander, who at one point in the conversation pointed at his arm. Vest was clearly in discomfort after landing awkwardly on a 1-1 pitch in the second inning.

