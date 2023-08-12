Tigers SS Javier Báez scratched with right knee soreness

BOSTON (AP) — Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez was scratched for their game against the Boston Red Sox because of right knee soreness. The 30-year-old Báez is batting .160 with 11 strikeouts in eight August games. Báez signed a $140 million, six-year contact with Detroit in December 2021. He is hitting .221 with seven homers and 50 RBIs in his second season with the team.

