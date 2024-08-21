Tigers SS Javier Báez receives a warm reception in his return to Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (AP) — Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez has received a warm welcome in his return to Wrigley Field. Detroit’s series opener at Chicago was Báez’s first game at Wrigley since he was traded by the Cubs to the New York Mets in July 2021. The 31-year-old Báez spent his first 7 1/2 seasons in the majors with Chicago, helping the franchise to a historic World Series championship in 2016. The Cubs paid tribute to Báez with a pregame highlight video. Before his first at-bat in the second inning, the crowd erupted with applause and chants of “Ja-vy!” in addition to a standing ovation. Báez took a moment to raise his batting helmet in response before stepping up to the plate.

