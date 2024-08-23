Tigers SS Javier Báez placed on injured list with hip, spine inflammation

CHICAGO (AP) — The Detroit Tigers placed shortstop Javier Báez on the 10-day injured list with right hip and lumbar spine inflammation. Manager A.J. Hinch said Friday they will know more about the injury after Báez undergoes more tests. Báez, who just made his return to Wrigley Field on Tuesday, was an integral part of the Cubs’ 2016 World Series winning team. He hit .375 in the NLDS and earned NLCS co-MVP honors against the Los Angeles Dodgers before helping the franchise win its first championship in 108 years. He has struggled since he signed a $140 million, six-year contract with Detroit in December 2021, hitting .184 this season.

