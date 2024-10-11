Tigers slugger Kerry Carpenter’s status for Game 5 of ALDS unclear due to hamstring injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Detroit Tigers slugger Kerry Carpenter was undergoing treatment Friday and resting a hamstring injury that could keep him out of Saturday’s decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians. Carpenter hit a three-run homer in Game 2. He got hurt while rounding third and scoring in the sixth inning Thursday night to give Detroit the lead before the Guardians rallied to win 5-4 and even the back-and-forth series. Manager A.J. Hinch said the team is waiting to see how Carpenter’s injury responds before making any lineup or roster decisions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.