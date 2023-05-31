Tigers’ Riley Greene on injured list with left leg stress fracture

By The Associated Press
Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene runs out a triple against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

DETROIT (AP) — Centerfielder Riley Greene was put on the 10-day injured list by the Detroit Tigers because of a stress fracture in his left leg. Greene was injured during Detroit’s 10-6 loss to Texas on Tuesday and left the game in the third inning. He was sent for tests and an MRI showed a stress fracture in his left fibia. The move came one day after the Tigers placed their best pitcher, Eduardo Rodriguez. on the 15-day injured list with a ruptured ligament in his left index finger.

