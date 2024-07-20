Tigers RHP Reese Olson leaves game against Blue Jays after two innings because of sore shoulder

TORONTO (AP) — Detroit Tigers right-hander Reese Olson left his start against the Blue Jays after two innings because of a sore right shoulder. Olson used double-play grounders to strand runners in each of his two scoreless innings Saturday. He allowed one hit and walked two. He threw 30 pitches, 16 strikes. Right-hander Alex Faedo replaced Olson in the third. Olson was seeking his fourth straight win.

