Tigers place OF Riley Greene on IL with elbow inflammation; recall INF/OF Tyler Nevin

CHICAGO (AP) — The Detroit Tigers placed outfielder Riley Greene on the injured list with right elbow inflammation on Saturday before their game against the White Sox in Chicago. They recalled infielder/outfielder Tyler Nevin from Triple-A Indianapolis to take the spot on the roster. Greene, Detroit’s first-round draft pick (fifth overall) in 2019 will have the right elbow — he throws left-handed — reevaluated once swelling subsides. Manager A.J. Hinch said that might be in seven to 10 days.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.