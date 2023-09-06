Tigers pitcher Matt Manning’s right foot broken on 119.5 mph comebacker by Giancarlo Stanton

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit pitcher Matt Manning’s right foot was broken Wednesday night when he was hit by a 119.5 mph comebacker off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton in the Tigers’ 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees. The 25-year-old right-hander will miss the rest of the season. He missed 2 1/2 months this year after being hit on the foot by a comebacker off the bat of Toronto’s Alejandro Kirk. Stanton’s hardest-hit ball this season rebounded off Manning’s foot, struck the pitcher on the backside and was gloved by Manning, who threw to first for the final out of the first inning. Manning immediately was attended to by an athletic trainer and manager A.J. Hinch.

