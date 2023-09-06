Tigers pitcher Matt Manning hit on foot by 119.5 mph comebacker by Giancarlo Stanton

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit pitcher Matt Manning left a game against the New York Yankees after he was hit on the right foot by a 119.5 mph comebacker off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton. The 25-year-old right-hander missed 2 1/2 months this season when hit on the foot by a comebacker off the bat of Toronto’s Alejandro Kirk. Stanton’s hardest-hit ball this season rebounded off Manning’s foot, struck the pitcher on the backside and was gloved by Manning, who threw to first for the final out of the first inning. Manning immediately was attended to by an athletic trainer and manager A.J. Hinch.

