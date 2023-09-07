Tigers pitcher Matt Manning goes on injured list for second time with broken right foot

By LARRY FLEISHER The Associated Press
Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning reacts against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning was placed on the 15-day injured list and will miss the rest of the season with a broken right foot after he was hit by a 119.5 mph comebacker off the bat off the New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton. The 25-year-old is 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 15 starts and missed 2 1/2 months after being hit on the foot by a comebacker off the bat of Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk. Trey Wingenter, a 29-year-old right-hander, was recalled from Triple-A Toledo.

