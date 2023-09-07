Tigers pitcher Matt Manning goes on injured list for second time with broken right foot

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning was placed on the 15-day injured list and will miss the rest of the season with a broken right foot after he was hit by a 119.5 mph comebacker off the bat off the New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton. The 25-year-old is 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 15 starts and missed 2 1/2 months after being hit on the foot by a comebacker off the bat of Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk. Trey Wingenter, a 29-year-old right-hander, was recalled from Triple-A Toledo.

