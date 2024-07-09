Tigers outlast AL Central-leading Guardians, winning 1-0 when Rogers scored on Rocchio’s error

DETROIT (AP) — Jake Rogers led off the eighth inning with a double and broke a scoreless tie on an error, helping the Detroit Tigers outlast the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians for a 1-0 win Monday night.

Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio was charged with the error when Mark Canha’s grounder got under his glove, allowing Rogers to score from third after advancing on Wenceel Perez’s single.

“Jake’s a good baserunner, not necessarily the fastest, but you still put pressure on them to field it cleanly and make a throw,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “We were fortunate.”

Rocchio said through an interpreter that he was hoping to start an inning-ending double play, but the ball didn’t bounce as much as he was expecting on the infield.

“That’s a play he makes 99 out of 100,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “Just unfortunate timing.”

Tyler Holton (4-1) picked up the win and Shelby Miller pitched the ninth for his first save of the season, combining for 2 2/3 perfect innings.

Detroit rookie right-hander Keider Montero didn’t give up a run in 6 1/3 innings and allowed just three hits and one walk in the third start and fourth appearance of his career.

“The night starts with Keider,” Hinch said. “He was amazing.”

Cleveland’s starter was pretty good, too, and his performance was an encouraging sign for a team with a banged-up rotation.

Gavin Williams threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings. The right-hander gave up four hits and one walk while striking out five, one week after making a season debut that was delayed by a sore elbow.

“That was really exciting to see Gavin put together an outing like that,” Vogt said.

The Tigers have won four straight, including three at Cincinnati where they earned a sweep for the first time since May and just the second time this season.

Detroit, the fourth-place team in the AL Central, has a long way to go to catch Cleveland in the division.

“We’re going to play them 10 times in the next three weeks,” Hinch said. “These games matter with where we’re at on the calendar and we’re staring at the team that is well ahead of us.”

Vogt is hoping his team takes advantage of the frequent meetings with Detroit the rest of the month.

“It can end up being a big swing for either team,” Vogt said. “These guys play us tough. It’s a really good team.”

The Tigers reinstated infielder Javier Baez from the injured list and optioned rookie infielder Ryan Kreidler to Triple A-Toledo before the game, hoping the .183 hitter can provide some offense to go with his slick defense and veteran leadership.

Baez was 1 of 3 with a leadoff double in the fifth, playing in his first game since June 8 when a back injury put him on the injured list.

“The good version of him at the plate is what we’re searching for,” Hinch said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Vogt said OF Will Brennan will play for Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday night, the day before he’s eligible to return from rib cage inflammation and off the 10-day injured list.

Tigers: OF Parker Meadows was put on the 10-day injured list, and replaced by recalled OF Akil Baddoo from Triple-A Toledo. Meadows strained his right hamstring in Sunday’s win at Cincinnati and Hinch expects him to be out for a few weeks.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Ben Lively (8-4, 3.14) is scheduled to face RHP Kenta Maeda (2-5, 6.71) on Tuesday night at Comerica Park.

