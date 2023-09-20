LOS ANGELES (AP) — Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene will have surgery on his right elbow on Wednesday in Dallas. The team termed the procedure as a “surgical intervention to address the elbow sprain.” The extent of the injury and rehab timetable will be known after the surgery by Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He was injured while making a diving catch on a line drive by Tim Anderson during the fifth inning of a Sept. 1 game against the Chicago White Sox.

