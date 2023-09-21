Tigers outfielder Riley Greene undergoes Tommy John surgery on his right elbow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. The procedure on Greene’s non-throwing elbow was performed Wednesday in Dallas by Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister. The Tigers anticipate Greene, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft, will be ready by the start of next season. Greene was injured while making a diving catch on a line drive by Tim Anderson during the fifth inning of a Sept. 1 game against the Chicago White Sox.

