Tigers’ Jack Flaherty ties AL record by opening game with 7 strikeouts against Cardinals

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers right-hander Jack Flaherty tied an American League record with seven straight strikeouts to open a game against the St. Louis Cardinals and finished with a career-high 14 in 6 2/3 innings. Flaherty matched the record shared by Joe Cowley of the 1986 Chicago White Sox, Carlos Rodón of the 2016 White Sox, Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell in 2018 and Seattle’s Luis Castillo two years ago. Miami Marlins right-hander Pablo López set the major league record by striking out the first nine batters of a game in 2021.

