Tigers host Guardians in Game 3, bringing MLB playoffs back to Motor City for first time in decade

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
Detroit Tigers' Trey Sweeney (27) and Jake Rogers wait at home plate for teammate Kerry Carpenter (30) after Carpenter hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning during Game 2 of baseball's AL Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Dermer]

DETROIT (AP) — The Motor City has not hosted a playoff baseball game in a decade. The long wait is almost over. The Detroit Tigers will play the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday in Game 3 of their best-of-five AL Division Series tied at one game apiece, ending a drought that has dragged on since 2014. The Guardians have a player making a long-awaited return to the postseason. Right-hander Alex Cobb last appeared in the playoffs in 2013 when he started two games for Tampa Bay, a wild-card win against Cleveland and a loss to Boston in a division series.

