Tigers host Guardians in Game 3, bringing MLB playoffs back to Motor City for first time in decade

DETROIT (AP) — The Motor City has not hosted a playoff baseball game in a decade. The long wait is almost over. The Detroit Tigers will play the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday in Game 3 of their best-of-five AL Division Series tied at one game apiece, ending a drought that has dragged on since 2014. The Guardians have a player making a long-awaited return to the postseason. Right-hander Alex Cobb last appeared in the playoffs in 2013 when he started two games for Tampa Bay, a wild-card win against Cleveland and a loss to Boston in a division series.

