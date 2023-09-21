Tigers hire Jeff Greenberg as GM, adding former Cubs and Blackhawks executive

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers hired Jeff Greenberg to be their general manager on Thursday, adding a former Chicago Cubs and Blackhawks executive to work with team president of baseball operations Scott Harris. Detroit is tied with the Los Angeles Angels for the longest active postseason drought that dates to 2014. The Tigers are headed toward their seventh straight season with a losing record. Greenberg was the Blackhawks’ associate general manager for 1 1/2 years after working in baseball for 15-plus years.

