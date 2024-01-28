Tigers give a $28.6 million, 6-year deal to 22-year-old infield prospect Colt Keith

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers made an unusual bet on a player with no major league experience, agreeing to a six-year contract with 22-year-old Colt Keith that guarantees the infield prospect $28.6 million. His deal includes three team options that could make it worth $64 million over nine seasons, and the Tigers said there are escalators that increase the value to $82 million over nine years. Keith is ranked the No. 22 big league prospect by MLB.com. He was promoted to Triple-A Toledo last June 26 and batted .287 with 13 homers and 51 RBIs in 67 games.

