Tigers, Giants postponed after five-hour delay

DETROIT (AP) — Sunday’s game between the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants was postponed after a mostly rainless delay of more than five hours.

The game will be made up on July 24.

The first pitch was scheduled for 1:10 EDT, but the Tigers announced ahead of time it would be delayed. Light rain quickly stopped, but with more forecast, the fans were told at 2 p.m. that the game would be delayed for at least another hour.

The next update came almost three hours later, saying the teams would discuss the situation at 5:15 p.m..

No further update was given until the postponement was announced at 6:15 p.m. Shortly afterward, the Tigers issued a statement saying all fans who were at Comerica Park on Sunday would be contacted and offered complimentary tickets to a future game.

A tarp covers the field at Comerica Park as fans wait for the start of the baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlos Osorio

The Giants are flying to Miami for a Monday night game against the Marlins. RHP Logan Webb (0-3) will start the opener of the three-game series.

The Tigers will host the Cleveland Guardians on Monday with snow showers in the forecast. They did not make an immediate announcement about their pitching rotation.

