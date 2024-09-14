Tigers carry no-hit bid into the 9th inning before Henderson hits 2-out triple for Orioles

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers were working on a combined no-hitter on Friday night before Gunnar Henderson hit a two-out triple for Baltimore in the ninth inning.

Henderson pulled the first pitch of his at-bat against Tyler Holton down the right field line for his seventh triple of the season. Holton then fanned Anthony Santander for the final out in Detroit’s 1-0 victory.

Detroit pitchers Beau Brieske and Brant Hurter retired 21 consecutive batters before Adley Rutschman’s eight-pitch walk leading off the eighth.

Brieske, a 26-year-old right-hander, was planned to start as an opener. He retired four batters while throwing 11 of 16 pitches for strikes.

Hunter, a 26-year-old rookie left-hander, struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings while throwing 53 of 71 pitches for strikes. He started 17 of 18 batters with strikes, including his first 14.

Brenan Hanifee, a 26-year-old rookie right-hander, relieved after Rutschman’s walk. He retired the next two batters on a strikeout and a forceout, then struck out Colton Cowser.

Holton entered for the ninth inning. He earned his eighth save.

