Tigers and Pirates rained out, will play doubleheader on Wednesday

DETROIT (AP) — The game between the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed because of storms in the area. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader starting at 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Left-hander Tarik Skubal and righty Jack Flaherty are expected to start the doubleheader for the Tigers, while right-hander Jared Jones and righty Paul Skenes will pitch for Pittsburgh. Skenes was the first overall pick in the 2023 draft. He will be making his fourth career start on his 22nd birthday.

