Tigers and Cardinals rained out, will play a traditional doubleheader on Tuesday

DETROIT (AP) — The game between the Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals has been postposed Monday night because of inclement weather. The teams will play a straight doubleheader on Tuesday. The first game will start at 3:40 p.m. Pitchers Kenta Maeda and Jack Flaherty were scheduled to start Monday and Tuesday for Detroit. Matt Manning has been brought up twice this year for doubleheaders and could do so again on Tuesday. Pitchers Steven Matz and Kyle Gibson are expected to start for the Cardinals.

