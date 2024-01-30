Tigers and 22-year-old Colt Keith hope they have a win-win deal for player without MLB experience

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers and Colt Keith hope they have struck a win-win deal. Detroit is banking on Keith, who hasn’t faced a major league pitch, becoming a star and the 22-year-old infielder is guaranteed to make more than $28 million even if he’s a bust. Keith had had introductory news conference on Tuesday, overlooking a snow-covered Comerica Park. The deal includes three team options that could give Keith $64 million over nine seasons, and there are escalators that could increase the value of the deal to $82 million over nine years.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.