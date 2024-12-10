Tiger Woods will return at the PNC Championship with son Charlie

Tiger Woods is returning to one of his favorite tournaments next week. He will be playing the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, with 15-year-old son Charlie. Woods will be able to ride in a cart because the tournament is sanctioned by the PGA Tour Champions. The tournament is for major champions and family members. This is the fifth straight year Woods and his son are playing. He had a sixth surgery on his lower back in September. Woods chose not to play in his Hero World Challenge holiday tournament because he says he wasn’t sharp enough to play against the best.

