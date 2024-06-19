Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, qualifies for first USGA event

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The son of Tiger Woods is headed to his first USGA Championship. Charlie Woods has qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur. The 15-year-old Woods led all qualifiers at Eagle Trace in south Florida with a 1-under 71. That sends him to Oakland Hills the week of July 22-28 to compete against 263 players in 36 holes of stroke play. The top 64 after that reach match play. Tiger Woods was 14 when he first qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur. He reached the semifinals. Tiger Woods won the first of three straight U.S. Juniors the following year.

