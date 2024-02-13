Tiger Woods returns with PGA Tour’s top players at Riviera

Tiger Woods makes his 2024 debut as a player-host at the Genesis Invitational. Riviera always attracted a strong field even before it became a $20 million signature event. It will be the first official PGA Tour-sanctioned event for Woods since the Masters. He has played Riviera 12 times as a pro without winning. That’s the most of any course he has played without leaving with a trophy. Matthieu Pavon is the FedEx Cup leader. The Frenchman has decided to take the week off. The field is still loaded with eight of the top 10 in the world ranking.

