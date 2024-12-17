Tiger Woods returns to PNC Championship with son Charlie. Europe ends the year in Mauritius

Tiger Woods is back in action at the one tournament he hates missing. He plays with son Charlie in the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida. The 36-hole tournament is for winners of a major or The Players Championship paired with a family member. Bernhard Langer is the defending champion. Newcomers to the field include Fred Couples and Trevor Immelman. Nelly Korda is playing with her father and Annika Sorenstam is playing with her son. The European tour calendar year ends off the eastern coast of Africa with the Mauritius Open. No one from the top 100 is in the field.

