Tiger Woods returns to play in the Bahamas. European tour splits time in Australia and South Africa

Tiger Woods is back after nearly eight months. He is playing in his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. That’s his first competition since he made the cut and then withdrew at the Masters. It’s another stacked field at Albany Golf Club in Nassau. Also, two of the oldest championships in golf are being held this week. The Australian Open is the fifth oldest in golf. It again features two tournaments in one. The Women’s Australian Open is held concurrently on the same courses. They’re playing for the same prize fund but different trophies. The South African Open is the third oldest in golf.

