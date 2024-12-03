Tiger Woods in favor of Americans getting paid at the Ryder Cup as long as it goes to charity

Tiger Woods has weighed in on the unsubstantiated report of Americans getting paid in the Ryder Cup. His answer hasn’t changed in 25 years. Woods says he believes the PGA of America should give players a chunk of money provided it go straight to the charity of the players’ choice. That could be $1 million. Woods even threw out $5 million, as long as it was to charity. The Masters is on the minds of a few players in South Africa. The top 50 in the world at the end of the year get Masters invitations. Time is running out.

